Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

South Africa's Election Campaigning Peaks in Johannesburg

  • Associated Press
Supporters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) attend their final election rally at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 5, 2019.

JOHANNESBURG — 

Campaigning for South Africa's upcoming election reaches a climax Sunday with mass rallies by the ruling party and one of its most potent challengers.

The African National Congress, the party of Nelson Mandela which has governed the country since the end of apartheid in 1994, is holding its final rally in Johannesburg's Ellis Park rugby stadium. ANC supporters, wearing bright yellow T-shirts gathered at the stadium, which has a capacity of 62,000, to hear South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and other top officials.

Thousands wearing bright red T-shirts went to a competing rally in Soweto, Johannesburg's largest black township, at Orlando Stadium by the Economic Freedom Fighters, a populist, leftist party. Firebrand leader Julius Malema, who split from the ANC, is set to address the rally.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG