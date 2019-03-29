Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
01:05 - 01:30
LIVE
Daybreak Africa
Upcoming
01:30 - 02:00
International Edition 2330 EDT
02:00 - 02:05
VOA Newscasts
02:05 - 02:30
Daybreak Africa
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
01:00 - 01:30
LIVE
Daybreak Africa
Upcoming
01:30 - 02:00
International Edition
02:00 - 02:30
Daybreak Africa
02:30 - 03:00
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
02:00 - 02:04
VOA Newscasts
03:00 - 03:04
VOA Newscasts
04:00 - 04:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Daybreak Africa
Daybreak Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Africa
South African Police Dogs Search for Cyclone Victims in Zimbabwe
March 29, 2019 0:03 AM
Almost all of the 330 people missing since Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe are from Chimanimani district. Survivors are hoping to find their loved ones and give them a proper burial.
1
Boulders and mud left by Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe are making it difficult for relatives to search for their relatives in Chimanimani district, March 28, 2019.
2
Wonder Tom in Chimanimani district lost his 82-year-old grandmother when Cyclone Idai hit March 16. He hopes the sniffer dogs from South African police will help those who lost their relatives find their remains so they can give her a proper burial.
3
Ian Hoy, a volunteer, who is with the South African police sniffer dog team, said on March 28, 2019, they will be in Chimanimani for five days to search an area with a radius of about 60 to 80 kilometers looking for people who went missing in Cyclone Idai.
4
A South African police officer guides his sniffer dog in Ngangu, one of the areas hardest hit by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe, March 28, 2019.
Load more
South African Police Dogs Search for Cyclone Victims in Zimbabwe
More Africa Stories
UN to Eritrea: Clarify Fate of Dozens of Missing People
Human Rights Watch Blasts Cameroon; Military Rejects 'Biased' Report
Gunbattle Near Military Camp Kills Several in Comoros
Somalia Not Ready for Massive Refugee Return, UN Warns
12 Killed in Mogadishu Restaurant Blast
The Day in Photos
March 28, 2019
Recommended
Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren
You may also like
USA
Native Americans Shift Stereotypes, Boost Economies, Through Tourism
East Asia
Jailed Myanmar Reporters Miss Family Milestones
Europe
Ukraine’s Rural Villages Long for Government Help
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG