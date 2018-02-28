Accessibility links

South Korea to China: Stay Out of Our Airspace

FILE - Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2016. On Tuesday South Korea summoned Qiu to protest Chinese military aircraft flying inside its air defense identification zone.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — 

South Korea summoned the Chinese ambassador Tuesday to lodge a complaint over a Chinese military aircraft entering the South’s air defense territory, the second such incident this year, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The Chinese aircraft flew for more than four hours inside South Korea’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ) Tuesday, prompting the South to scramble multiple fighter jets to track it, a South Korean defense official told Reuters.

China’s Ambassador Qiu Guohong was told the military jet’s flight into South Korean airspace had been unfortunate and urged to prevent similar instances from occurring again, the ministry said in a statement.

Three other Chinese officials based in South Korea had been summoned to the defense ministry earlier in the day for the incident, which occurred near South Korea’s island of Ulleungdo off its east coast.

The aircraft was told to “halt its threatening flight” and “any other actions that could raise the possibility of sudden conflict,” said the South Korean defense official, adding Chinese officials told South Korea’s military the aircraft’s movements had been part of regular military exercises.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Chinese military aircraft entered the KADIZ on Jan. 29 while two similar instances were observed in 2017.

