South Korean Parliament Approves Ban on Selling and Consuming Dog Meat

A bill outlawing the selling of dog meat for consumption easily passed Tuesday in South Korea’s legislature.

The measure was approved in the National Assembly by an overwhelming vote of 208-to-0 with two abstentions.

Anyone convicted of violating the ban, which officially takes effect in 2027, would face a prison sentence of up to three years in prison or fines of more than $22,000.

Tuesday’s passage of the bill was the culmination of a decades-long effort by animal rights activists to end the centuries-long culinary practice. Support for imposing the ban had grown among politicians across ideological lines, including conservative President Yoon Suk and his wife, first lady Kim Keon Hee, staunch pet lovers who have adopted several dogs and cats.

The legislation is bitterly opposed by dog meat breeders and sellers, despite the fact it contains financial support for industry workers and owners to transition out of the business, which has declined in recent decades.

South Korea’s agricultural ministry says there are more than 1,100 dog farms in the country that provide meat to around 1,600 restaurants.

