South Sudan Executed 7 People in February

South Sudan executed at least seven people in February, a death toll that Amnesty International says, represents “as many as were executed in the whole of 2018” in the east-central African country.

All the victims were men, according to the human rights organization. Three were from the same family.

Amnesty said in a statement Friday the execution of the three men was “shrouded in secrecy” and their family “was not informed of their impending execution and only learnt of the death of their loved ones after they had been executed.”

South Sudan executes by hanging.

“South Sudan authorities have absolutely no respect for the right to life as they continue to totally disregard the fact that the world is moving away from use of the death penalty,” said Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s deputy director for East Africa.

“Rather than execute people, the authorities should rehabilitate prisoners and make them well-adjusted individuals that can contribute positively to society,” Magango said.

Amnesty warned at the end of last year that South Sudan had executed more people in that year than in any other year since its independence in 2011.

“We are shocked and dismayed that executions have become the order of the day in South Sudan,” Magango said.

Amnesty International says it opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception.