Southwest Airlines Co-founder Kelleher Dies at 87

  • Associated Press
FILE - Herb Kelleher, co-founder, chairman emeritus and former CEO of Southwest Airlines, speaks in his office in Dallas, June 10, 2011. Kelleher died Jan. 3, 2019, at age 87.

DALLAS — 

Herb Kelleher, who changed the airline industry by helping create and lead Southwest Airlines, a low-fare carrier that made air travel more accessible to the masses, has died. He was 87.

Southwest confirmed that Kelleher died Thursday.

Kelleher was a lawyer in San Antonio when a client came to him in the late 1960s with the idea for a low-fare airline that would fly between big cities in Texas. Today, Southwest carries more passengers within the United States than any other airline.

At a time when many other airlines were run by colorless finance wizards, Kelleher boasted about drinking whiskey and showed a gift for wacky marketing ploys.

