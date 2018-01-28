Spain: Puigdemont Will Ask Judge to Return for Investiture

A leading separatist lawmaker says that Catalonia's fugitive ex-president Carles Puigdemont will request permission from a Spanish judge to attend a parliamentary session to form a new regional government.



Josep Rull told Catalunya Radio Sunday that Puigdemont will ask for judicial authorization to attend Tuesday's investiture debate in Barcelona during the next 24 hours.



Spain's Constitutional Court ruled on Saturday that Puigdemont must be present at the parliament to be chosen as the region's chief. It also said that he must ask for a judge's permission to do so.



Puigdemont fled Spain after Catalonia's parliament made an unsuccessful declaration of independence on Oct. 27 in violation of Spain's Constitution.



He is wanted in Spain on possible rebellion and sedition charges and is likely to be arrested if he returns.