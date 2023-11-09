Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Spanish Politician Shot in Madrid

Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance parked on the site of a shooting in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 9, 2023.
Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance parked on the site of a shooting in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 9, 2023.

Spanish police say that veteran right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras, has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the face in Madrid.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, a member of Spain's conservative popular party, and was its regional leader in Catalonia, was shot in the wealthy Salamanca area of central Madrid at about 1.30 p.m. local time.

Vidal-Quadras was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Police have identified two men in connection with the shooting, who got away on a black motorcycle. The gunman, wearing a helmet, left the motorcycle to carry out the shooting.

No arrests were made following the incident.

Some information in this report was taken from the Associated Press and Reuters.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG