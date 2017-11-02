Spanish Prosecutor Seeks EU Arrest Warrant for Ousted Catalan leader

A Spanish state prosecutor called Thursday for a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who has spent this week in Brussels and did not abide by a Madrid court order to appear.

The former leader of Spain's Catalonia region has dismissed the charges against him as politically motivated and said he would only return to Spain if he receives a guarantee that the legal process will be impartial and fair.

Meanwhile, a group of other Catalan leaders appeared in court to answer charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement connected to their push for Catalonia's independence.

Prosecutors have filed charges against 14 Catalan leaders, including Puigdemont and his deputy Oriol Junqueras.

Spain's central government moved to take control of Catalonia last week and disbanded the regional parliament in response to an October 1 independence referendum and subsequent declaration of independence by Catalan lawmakers.

Catalonia itself is divided on the secession issue. Those who participated in the referendum opted for independence, but the opposition boycotted the vote, while the Madrid government also declared it illegal.

Last week's move to strip Catalonia of its autonomy also included setting up new elections in the region for December.