Special Counsel Interested in Interviewing Trump for Russia Probe

The U.S. special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election has discussed with President Donald Trump's legal team the prospect of interviewing the president.

The two sides met last month, but according to people familiar with the matter no details of a possible interview have yet been worked out.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller has for months carried out the probe that has so far resulted in charges against four people, including Trump's one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Investigators are also looking at whether Trump tried to obstruct the FBI's work by firing former Director James Comey.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb said the administration does not comment on Mueller's probe and has been cooperating in order to "facilitate the earliest possible resolution."

Last year, U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Russia carried out a campaign targeting the U.S. election in order to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign and help Trump.

Trump has repeatedly denied that his campaign had ties to Russia, including saying Saturday there was "no collusion" and "no crime."