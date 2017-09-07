Accessibility links

Sphere Sculpture Has New Home Overlooking 9/11 Memorial

  • Associated Press
Visitors to the World Trade Center stop to look at the Koenig Sphere in Liberty Park, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York.
NEW YORK — 

A bronze sphere damaged during the Sept. 11 attacks is now at its permanent home overlooking the rebuilt World Trade Center site.

The 25-ton (23-metric ton) Koenig Sphere was officially placed on view Wednesday at the new Liberty Park overlooking the 9/11 memorial.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey last year approved plans to move the sculpture from its temporary place in Battery Park at Manhattan's southern tip.

The sphere once stood between the trade center's two towers.

The late German artist Fritz Koenig created the work commissioned by the Port Authority, which later lost 84 employees.

Its eternal flame honors the more than 2,700 people who died at the trade center in 2001.

The Koenig Sphere is on display in Liberty Park adjacent to the World Trade Center, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York.
