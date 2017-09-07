Sphere Sculpture Has New Home Overlooking 9/11 Memorial

A bronze sphere damaged during the Sept. 11 attacks is now at its permanent home overlooking the rebuilt World Trade Center site.



The 25-ton (23-metric ton) Koenig Sphere was officially placed on view Wednesday at the new Liberty Park overlooking the 9/11 memorial.



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey last year approved plans to move the sculpture from its temporary place in Battery Park at Manhattan's southern tip.



The sphere once stood between the trade center's two towers.



The late German artist Fritz Koenig created the work commissioned by the Port Authority, which later lost 84 employees.



Its eternal flame honors the more than 2,700 people who died at the trade center in 2001.