Spike Lee, Godard Films to Compete at Netflix-free Cannes

  Associated Press
Spike Lee presents the award for best director at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 3, 2018. Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in theaters on Aug. 10, the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a protester was killed
PARIS — 

Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival say new films by Spike Lee and Jean-Luc Godard will be among the competitors for the Palme d'Or next month.

Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in theaters on Aug. 10, the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a protester was killed.

The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner.

Godard's movie "Le Livre d'Image" - The Image Book - is described as a "revolutionary song in five chapters."

Organizers announced Thursday the lineup for the May 8-19 festival, now in its 71th year.

