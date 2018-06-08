Spokesman: US to Extradite Former Panamanian President

The U.S. government has agreed to extradite former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli to his home country to face political espionage and embezzlement charges.

Martinelli's attorney said Friday that she had been informed a day earlier about the State Department's decision. Lawyer Inna Shapovalov said in an email it wasn't clear when Martinelli would go back.

Martinelli, 66, has been jailed in Miami since his arrest at his home in June 2017. On May 15 he asked the State Department to deny the extradition request, saying that he would be tortured in Panama.

Martinelli was Panama's president from 2009 to 2014. He is accused of embezzlement and illegal monitoring of phone calls and other communications. He says the charges are false claims from political enemies.

A Miami judge previously approved Martinelli's extradition.