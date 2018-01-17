Accessibility links

Sports Court to Start Russian Olympic Doping Appeals Monday

  • Associated Press
FILE - Grigory Rodchenkov, the ex-director of Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA, told The New York Times on May 12 that he helped provide banned substances to athletes and replace drug-tainted testing samples with clean ones during the Sochi Olympics.
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND — 

The Court of Arbitration of Sport says it will begin appeals hearings on Monday for 39 Russian athletes disqualified from the Sochi Winter Games for doping and banned for life from the Olympics.

Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov and World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren will testify by video or telephone link to the closed-door hearings, CAS says.

The court says the combined hearings in Geneva should last six days. One judging panel will hear 28 cases and a second will judge 11.

Verdicts are expected by Friday, Feb. 2, one week before the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea.

CAS says a further three biathlon appeal cases will not be heard next week.

All 42 athletes deny being part of a state-backed doping program for the Sochi Olympics.

