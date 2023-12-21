Spread of Fighting in Sudan Displaces 150,000 Children, UNICEF Says

The spread of fighting in southeastern Sudan has forced humanitarian groups to temporarily suspend operations in some areas, while UNICEF expressed concern about millions of children at risk amid escalating violence.

UNICEF said Thursday at least 150,000 children have been forced from their homes during the past week in Jazeera state, located southeast of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital.

The development came as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces announced they had taken control of Wad Medani from the army.

UNICEF said in a statement that Wad Medani is a key hub of resources in the region and was hosting hundreds of thousands of children who had already fled from other parts of Sudan.

“This new wave of violence could leave children and families trapped between fighting lines or caught in the crossfire, with fatal consequences,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said. “With reports of renewed fighting elsewhere in the country, millions of children in Sudan are once again at grave risk.”

The World Food Program also said its operations were being affected by the spread of fighting, announcing a temporary suspension of food assistance in parts of Jazeera.

“The safety of humanitarian staff, supplies and premises is paramount and must be ensured no matter the circumstances. We urge all parties to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law for the sake of innocent civilians who so desperately need support,” Eddie Rowe, WFP representative and country director in Sudan, said in a statement.

