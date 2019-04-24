Sri Lankan President Promises to Fire Intelligence Officials in Aftermath of Easter Sunday

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena is vowing to replace the leaders of the nation's security forces in response to the apparent failure to prevent the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that have now claimed the lives of 359 people.

In a nationally televised address Tuesday, President Sirisena said he will take "stern action" within the next day against officials who failed to inform him about intelligence it had received that such an attack was imminent.

Reports say Indian intelligence agencies sent out several warnings to Sri Lanka, and that Indian security agencies had gathered details about Islamic militant group National Thowfeek Jamaath (NTJ), which is suspected of carrying out the attacks.

The government also faces scrutiny on whether bitter political wrangling between President Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe contributed to the failure to act upon warnings about the attacks. Wickremesinghe acknowledged Tuesday that there had been a “breakdown in communication," but said any differences with Sirisena have been resolved.

Asked if there are currently active threats in the country, Wickremesinghe said there are "still people on the run with explosives."

In the aftermath of the attacks, several officials have pointed out that the prime minister was blocked out of security meetings by the president, who holds the defense portfolio.

Alaina Teplitz, the U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka, told a group of foreign reporters in Colombo Wednesday there were "clearly some failure" in Sri Lanka's intelligence system prior to the Easter Sunday bombings. Teplitz says a team of FBI agents have arrived in Colombo to assist their Sri Lankan counterparts in the investigation.

​Meanwhile, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told reporters Wednesday that an additional 18 suspects were arrested during a series of overnight raids, raising the total number of detainees in connection with the bombings to 58. The police and military were given sweeping powers of search and detention under emergency laws. A nighttime curfew continues.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the suicide bombings, which ripped through four hotels and three prominent churches, targeting tourists and Christian worshippers, could have links to Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility.

Another official indicated the bombings were in retaliation for last month’s attacks on mosques in New Zealand, where 50 Muslim worshippers were gunned down in Christchurch by an avowed white supremacist from Australia.

Amid scenes of intense grieving and reciting of prayers, the first mass funeral took place Tuesday at St. Sebastian’s Church in the city of Negombo, which suffered the worst devastation.

Coffins of the young and old were lowered into graves, as white flags fluttered and armed soldiers guarded a compound packed with those who had lost loved ones. More than 100 Easter Sunday worshippers, including children, died at the popular shrine.

People throughout the country lowered heads and observed three minutes of silence at 8.30 a.m. local time — marking the time that the first blast rocked the country. Flags on government buildings were flown at half-staff, and mourners held candles outside another church that was targeted in Colombo.

Meanwhile, questions continue about how the NTJ could have conducted an operation of the sophistication and magnitude involved in the serial blasts. The group was primarily associated with a few videos of hate speech and the defacing of Buddhist statues.

Muslims make up about 10% of Sri Lanka’s Buddhist-majority population. Islamist militancy had not posed any threat, although there had been animosity and clashes between hard-line Sinhala Buddhists and Muslims.

The country's Christian community, which was among the major targets of the attacks, has not faced any significant violence, either.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka, which was wracked by an ethnic separatist insurgency for two decades, does not face major religious tensions.

“The government will continue its policy of having unity in the country and of having religious groups getting together, while cracking down on global terrorism,” he said.