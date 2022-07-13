Sri Lanka Under State of Emergency Amid Violent Protests  

Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis deteriorated into violent clashes between angry protesters and security forces Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency as police in riot gear fired tear gas at protesters who attempted to storm his office compound in the capital Colombo as military helicopters flew overhead.

The unrest came just hours after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled the country on the day he promised to resign. The Sri Lankan air force says the Rajapaksas were taken by an air force plane to the Maldives.

Sri Lanka’s parliamentary speaker said Rajapaksa has handed over presidential duties to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe.

The small South Asian island nation has been gripped by chaos triggered by a months-long economic crisis that has left it unable to import food, fuel or medicines due to its depleted foreign exchange reserves. Constant anti-government protests prompted the resignations of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brothers, Mahinda and Basil, from their posts as prime minister and finance minister respectively.

The protests escalated last week when hundreds of protesters raided the president’s colonial-era mansion and set fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe’s private residence. Photos and videos taken in Rajapaksa’s mansion Sunday show protesters taking selfies with many lounging on furniture, playing games, swimming in the pool or using the exercise equipment in a gym.

Wickremesinghe says he will also resign once a new unity government is in place. But protesters have demanded that he step down Wednesday along with Rajapaksa, saying he is too close to the Rajapaksa family.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation and departure effectively ends the Rajapaksa family’s two-decade hold on Sri Lanka. His brother Basil was blocked from leaving the country Tuesday by immigration officials.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.