Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaska resigned Monday following weeks of protests calling for him and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaska, to step down amid an economic crisis.

Officials said the prime minister sent a letter of resignation to the president.

Government supporters attacked anti-government protesters Monday outside the president’s offices in Colombo, injuring at least 20 people.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon and imposed an indefinite curfew.