State Department Recap: October 21-27

Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:

Sudan

The United States called on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention, amid growing international condemnation of the military takeover. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the U.S. support for a civilian-led transition to democracy while speaking to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after his release from military custody.

Iran

The United States said it is prepared to return to Vienna for talks aimed at restoring a 2015 Iran nuclear deal that has been stalled for months, adding it is possible to "quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance with the JCPOA." Iran said Wednesday it would resume talks with world powers about its nuclear development program by the end of November.

First 'X-gender' passport

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday it has issued the first U.S. passport with an X-gender marker for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people. The move follows a commitment to ensure "the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex."

Digital security

The State Department is creating a new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy to focus on tackling cybersecurity challenges at a time of growing threats from opponents. There will also be a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology, who will lead the technology diplomacy agenda with U.S. allies.

Taiwan

The United States encouraged all United Nations member states to join the U.S. in supporting Taiwan's "robust, meaningful participation throughout the U.N. system" and in the international community, consistent with Washington's "One China" policy. Calling Taiwan "a democratic success story," Blinken said Taiwan's meaningful participation in the U.N. system is "not a political issue, but a pragmatic one." China said Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.

On the 50th anniversary of the adoption of U.N. Resolution 2758, a senior U.S. official said the international community benefits from "Taiwan's expertise to address some of today's most difficult global challenges," while explaining how China is misusing U.N. Resolution 2758 to block Taiwan from participating in the U.N. system.

Turkey

U.S. officials said the Biden administration seeks cooperation with Turkey, a NATO ally, on common priorities but will not shy away from addressing disagreements while promoting the rule of law and respect of human rights globally. The remarks came after Turkey declared 10 ambassadors from Western countries "persona non grata" for calling for the release of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala.

