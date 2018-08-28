Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

State Department: US Has Not Determined 'Genocidal Intent' for Attacks on Rohingya

FILE - Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh, Oct. 16, 2017.

WASHINGTON — 

The U.S. State Department has not made a determination of "genocidal intent" for attacks on Rohingya in Myanmar for legal reasons, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"It is a very specific legal designation. It is not one that is easily made. To the average person, of course these things are incredibly horrific and it seems we should just slap a label on something. Well, they're complex legal designations that have legal meaning and weight in courts around the world," said spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG