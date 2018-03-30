State Department Proposes US Visa Applicants to Be Asked for Social Media History

The U.S. government plans to collect social media history from nearly everyone who seeks entry into the United States, State Department proposals showed Friday as part of President Donald Trump's policy of "extreme vetting."

Most immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants — about 14.7 million people — will be asked to list on a federal application form all of the social media identities that they have used in the past five years — information that will be used to vet and identify them, according to the proposals.

The State Department will publish the proposals in a notice in the Federal Register on Friday seeking approval from the Office of Management and Budget. The public has 60 days to comment on the requests.

The proposals support Trump's campaign pledge in 2016 to crack down on illegal immigration for security reasons and his call for "extreme vetting" of foreigners entering the United States.

The department said it intends not to routinely ask most diplomatic and official visa applicants for the social media information.

If approved, applicants also will be required to submit five years of previously used telephone numbers and email addresses, and their international travel history. They will be asked if they have been deported or removed from any country and whether family members have been involved in terrorist activities, the department said.

Courts have struck down the first two versions of Trump's travel ban and the current one is narrower in scope than its predecessors. The Supreme Court will consider its legality this spring and a decision is expected in June.