State Funeral Planned for George HW Bush

Details on funeral arrangements for former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94, are still being planned by the Bush family, the Department of Defense said Saturday.



Bush, who served as president from 1989-1993, will receive a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington. No date has yet been released.

The White House announced on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump would attend the funeral.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Wednesday has been designated as a national day of mourning, and that the White House flags had already been lowered to half staff to honor Bush.



"The president and first lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush's passing," the statement said. "President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the first lady, and the entire country. A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C."

According to the U.S. State Funeral website, details of Bush's state funeral ceremonies are being reviewed by the Bush family, but no further details were released.



State funerals are traditionally held for current or former presidents and other officials designated by the president.



According to the website, a state funeral is a seven- to 10-day event and consists of three stages: ceremonies within the state in which the official was in residence, ceremonies within Washington, D.C., and then ceremonies in the state in which the individual has chosen to be interred.

