State Funeral Planned for George HW Bush

  • VOA News
FILE - President George H.W. Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband, Jan. 20, 1989.

Details on funeral arrangements for former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94, are still being planned by the Bush family, the Department of Defense said Saturday.

Bush, who served as president from 1989-1993, will receive a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington. No date has yet been released.

Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston.
George H.W. Bush: A Life of Commitment to US

The White House announced on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump would attend the funeral.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Wednesday has been designated as a national day of mourning, and that the White House flags had already been lowered to half staff to honor Bush.

"The president and first lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush's passing," the statement said. "President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the first lady, and the entire country. A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C."

Former President George H. W. Bush applauds as he participated in a ceremony to present the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award to Floyd Hammer and Kathy Hamilton, of Union, Iowa, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 15, 2013.
A Timeline: George H.W. Bush: 41st US President

According to the U.S. State Funeral website, details of Bush's state funeral ceremonies are being reviewed by the Bush family, but no further details were released.

State funerals are traditionally held for current or former presidents and other officials designated by the president.

According to the website, a state funeral is a seven- to 10-day event and consists of three stages: ceremonies within the state in which the official was in residence, ceremonies within Washington, D.C., and then ceremonies in the state in which the individual has chosen to be interred.

