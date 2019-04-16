Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

State TV: Algeria Constitutional Council Chief Quits

  • Agence France-Presse
Algerian Interior Minister Tayeb Belaiz announces the results of the presidential election during a press conference in Algiers, April 18, 2014.

ALGIERS — 

The head of Algeria's constitutional council stepped down Tuesday after weeks facing the ire of protesters, state television reported.

A protester chants slogans during a demonstration against Algeria's leadership, in Algiers, April 12, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Politics Aside, Algeria Faces Huge Economic Challenge

Tayeb Belaiz informed the council, which will play a key role in upcoming presidential elections, that "he presented his resignation... to the head of state".

Algerians have called for Belaiz and other top figures to quit in mass demonstrations which prompted the departure of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika earlier this month.

A demonstrator holds a sign referring to the three B's, Abdelkader Bensalah, Tayeb Belaiz et Noureddine Bedoui, interim rulers they want removed from their posts, during a rally in Algiers, Friday April 5, 2019.
A demonstrator holds a sign referring to the three B's, Abdelkader Bensalah, Tayeb Belaiz et Noureddine Bedoui, interim rulers they want removed from their posts, during a rally in Algiers, Friday April 5, 2019.

Protesters have targeted the "3B" -- Belaiz, Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, and Abdelkader Bensalah who served as upper house speaker until being appointed interim president after Bouteflika's resignation.

Bensalah has defended his appointment under constitutional rules and has pledged a transparent vote, to be held on July 4.

Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration against the country's leadership in Algiers, April 12, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

With Bouteflika Gone, Protesters in Algeria Demand More Change

The constitutional council is tasked with vetting election candidates, as well as ensuring the regularity of the polls.

Belaiz has served as a minister almost without interruption for 16 years and was appointed head of the constitutional council for the second time on February 2.

Later that month Algerians took to the streets to rally against Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in polls initially schedule for April.

The demonstrations swelled and spread nationwide, with protesters calling for a broad overhaul of the political system following the president's departure.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG