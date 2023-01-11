Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

Steven Spielberg Autobiographical Drama Wins Top Honors at Annual Golden Globes

Steven Spielberg poses with his awards for Best Director in a Motion Picture and Best Picture Drama for "The Fabelmans" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 10, 2023.

U.S. filmmaker Steven Spielberg was among the honorees at the annual Golden Globes awards ceremony Tuesday night.

The director of such classics as “Jaws,” “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan” won the best director trophy for his autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” which was named best movie drama. It was the third Golden Globes award for the 76-year-old Spielberg, who previously won for “Schindler's List” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” a dark story about two feuding Irishmen, was named the best movie musical or comedy. Director Martin McDonagh won for best screenplay, while star Colin Farrell won for best actor in a comedy.

Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 10, 2023.
Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 10, 2023.

In the best actor for a movie drama category, Austin Butler won for his performance as the King of Rock and Roll in “Elvis,” while Cate Blanchett won the Golden Globe for best actress in a movie drama for her performance as a troubled symphony conductor in “Tár.”

Angela Bassett made history when she won for best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making her the first actor from a Marvel Comics film to win a Golden Globes. Ke Huy Quan won the best actor in a supporting role in any movie for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” while co-star Michelle Yeoh won best performance by an actress in a movie musical or comedy.

Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 10, 2023.
Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 10, 2023.

The annual Golden Globes ceremony, which also honors television shows and performances, normally begins Hollywood’s yearly awards season which is capped by the Academy Awards. But the NBC television network took the show off the air last year after it was revealed that its parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had no Black journalists in its membership ranks, along with ethical issues involving its finances.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG