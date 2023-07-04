Stoltenberg to Lead NATO for Another Year

NATO announced Tuesday that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will remain the alliance’s chief for another year, extending a term that was due to expire at the end of September.

The decision is set to be formally adopted when NATO leaders gather for a summit next week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The move comes as NATO plays a major role in supporting Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion, with NATO members supplying military and humanitarian aid along with training for Ukrainian troops.

Stoltenberg tweeted that he is honored by the decision to extend his term.

“The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever,” Stoltenberg said.

The former Norwegian prime minister has led NATO since 2014 and the latest extension of his term is the fourth during his tenure.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.