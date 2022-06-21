Stoppage is country’s largest rail strike in decades

British rail workers launched their biggest strike in decades on Tuesday.

Last-minute talks to avoid the stoppage failed Monday, with the rail management and the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union unable to resolve a dispute about pay and job security.

Union leaders say pay has failed to keep pace with inflation.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned the strike would cause “mass disruption.”

The union of more than 40,000 workers plans to strike on Thursday and Saturday as well.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.