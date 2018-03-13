Storm Blasts Winter-Weary Northeastern US

The third major winter storm in two weeks is lashing the northeastern United States, plunging more than 260,000 homes and businesses in eastern Massachusetts into darkness.

Meteorologists confirmed blizzards in Newport, Rhode Island, Boston and other parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday. Blizzard warnings were issued for Maine and New Hampshire.

The rest of New England was under winter storm warnings, while winter weather advisories were issued for most of New York and parts of New Jersey, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The storm — the third nor'easter to rake the Northeast this month — was expected to last through most of Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel. Airlines canceled more than 1,900 U.S. flights Tuesday, mostly in and out of Boston's Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service. More than 180 flights were scrubbed at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Amtrak suspended Northeast Corridor train service between Boston and New York.

The first nor'easter to hit the area knocked out power to some 2.7 million from Maine to Ohio and killed eight people on March 2. Five days later, a second storm pounded an area still trying to recover.

And this may not be the last winter punch for the region. Some forecast models suggest another storm could come up the East Coast next week.