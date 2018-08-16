Storm Forecast to Become Hurricane Far Out in East Pacific

Tropical Storm Lane is pushing westward across the Pacific while Subtropical Storm Ernesto heads across the Atlantic in the general direction of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Thursday that Lane had winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Saturday. It was centered about 1,370 miles (2,235 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and heading west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Ernesto had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (65 kph). It was centered about 605 miles (975 kilometers) southeast of Canada's Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph). Forecasters say it's likely to merge with a frontal zone near Ireland and the U.K. on Saturday.