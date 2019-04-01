Storm Ravages Southern Nepal

A severe storm has ravaged parts of southern Nepal, flattening everything in it path, including houses and trees.

Officials save at least 27 people died in the late Sunday storm and some 500 people were injured.

The storms high winds flipped cars and swept a bus off the highway.

"I have never seen anything like this," Ram Babu Patel, who is 45 years old, told AFP, the French news agency. "The winds took away everything, my home and my family... We have nothing left." Patel's wife was killed in the storm.

Rescue workers are struggling through debris to reach the affected areas.