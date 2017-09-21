StoryCorps' Thanksgiving Listen Asks Kids to Record Elders

StoryCorps is hoping people give their social media apps a break for a few minutes this Thanksgiving and instead use one designed for listening.



The nonprofit oral history project has announced the 2017 edition of its Great Thanksgiving Listen, which calls for high school students to record a conversation with an elder over the holiday weekend using the StoryCorps app.



Students can also add photos and videos to their stories and upload them to an online StoryCorps archive. They'll also be included in a StoryCorps collection at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.



This is the third year for the Great Thanksgiving Listen. Before 2015, those participating in StoryCorps had to visit the project's mobile booth or its permanent booths located in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.