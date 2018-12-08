Stranded Sailor in Round-the-World Race is Rescued

A cargo ship has rescued a British woman sailing solo in a round-the-world race who was stranded in the Southern Ocean after a storm destroyed her boat.

Susie Goodall tweeted “ON THE SHIP!!!” after she was rescued Friday by the Hong Kong-registered MV Tian Fu.

“This is fantastic news indeed,” Golden Globe Race officials said on their website.

The Tian Fu was sailing from China to Argentina when it was diverted to reach Goodall.

Goodall texted Thursday that she was “safe and secure” after being briefly knocked unconscious when a storm flipped her boat end-over-end and destroyed its mast.

Golden Globe Race officials said they had been in regular radio contact with Goodall since she regained consciousness.

The 29-year-old was the youngest skipper and the only woman participating in the 48,280-kilometer race.

On Wednesday, Goodall texted, “Taking a hammering! Wondering what on earth I’m doing out here,’’ to race officials and also sent her location in the ocean.

Hours later, she tweeted:

Goodall said she had lost most of the equipment and was unable to “jury rig. Total loss.’’

Goodall was stranded about 3,200 kilometers west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America.

The race began July 1 in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, with 18 skippers from across the world. After Goodall’s exit, seven remain. The race will end at the same port.

The sailors are expected to sail alone, nonstop and without outside assistance. They are also not allowed to use most modern technology, including satellite navigation. Yachts are required to have been designed before 1988.

Barry Pickthall, a Golden Globe Race spokesman, said Goodall had undertaken “enormous preparations in readiness” before participating in the race. He said her boat “was probably one of the best-prepared boats” in the race.