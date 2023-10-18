Strike on Gaza Hospital Sparks Protests Across Mideast

Protests erupted Wednesday throughout the Middle East against Israel and its key ally, the United States, after an explosion killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital in the single deadliest incident of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teenagers near Ramallah in the West Bank during protests over Tuesday night's blast at the Gaza hospital, Palestinian officials said.

Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed showed security forces in Lebanon firing tear gas and water cannons at protesters who were throwing projectiles in a violent protest near the U.S. Embassy north of Beirut.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group called for a "day of rage" on Wednesday in condemnation of the strike on the hospital.

"America is the devil, the real devil, because it supported Israel, and then all the world is blind. You don't see what happened yesterday?" said Lebanese demonstrator Mohammed Taher.

Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli strike for the explosion at the hospital, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

U.S. President Joe Biden, on a visit to Tel Aviv to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sided with the Israeli explanation for the explosion and vowed continued U.S. support for the Jewish state in its fight against Hamas militants.

State-sponsored marches were held across Iran, which has financially supported Hamas, with demonstrators carrying banners that read "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

"Every drop of blood of Palestinians killed in this war, brings the Zionist regime (Israel) closer to its downfall," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech.

In Iraq, about 300 supporters of Iran-backed Shiite militia groups protested near a bridge that leads to the fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. Embassy and other foreign missions.

"Americans must know that their support to the terrorist Israel will bring them defeat and devastation," said militia member Said Ali Akbar, waving a Palestinian flag.

In Amman, Jordanian protesters planning to march on the heavily fortified Israeli Embassy were pushed back by riot police. Police said several officers were injured in clashes with protesters who set property afire near the embassy.

"No Zionist embassy on Arab land," demonstrators chanted after noon prayers.

In Tunis, protesters burned Israeli and American flags and demanded the expulsion of the U.S. and French ambassadors for what they said was their unconditional support for Israel.

Palestinians "have no food or water, and they are getting bombed. This is genocide, not war. This is a crime. We must find a solution," said Ines Laswed, a demonstrator.

The protesters shouted slogans backing Hamas, including "Revenge ... revenge ... Oh Hamas, bomb Tel Aviv."

In Yemen, thousands marched in the capital Sanaa. Mohammed Ali Al-Rammah of the ruling Houthi movement denounced what he called Israeli lies and hatred.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.