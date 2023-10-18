Strike on Gaza Hospital Sparks Protests Across Region

A deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza prompted protests across the region, with widespread blame focused on Israel for conducting a strike that it blames on militants from the Islamic Jihad group.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group called for a “day of rage” on Wednesday in condemnation of the strike.

Following the Tuesday blast that the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said killed 500 people, protests broke out at several locations in Lebanon, including at the French Embassy in Beirut and the U.S. Embassy outside of the city.

Protesters also gathered outside Israel’s embassies in Turkey and Jordan, as well as the British and French embassies in Iran’s capital and the French Embassy in Tunisia.

In the West Bank, Palestinian forces used tear gas to disperse protesters who voiced their opposition to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

