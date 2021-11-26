Accessibility links

Strong Earthquake Strikes India-Myanmar Border Region

FILE - The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Nov. 26, 2021, pegged the Myanmar-India border quake's magnitude at 5.8; India's National Center for Seismology put the figure at 6.1.

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early Friday, India's National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicenter.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0, and said the epicenter was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

