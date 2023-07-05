Strong Winds, Rain Disrupt Netherlands Travel

A storm bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the Netherlands disrupted air and train travel and prompted authorities to advise people to stay inside.

The country’s national meteorology institute said wind gusts could reach 100-120 kilometers per hour in three northern provinces and warned of potential damage from flying debris and falling trees.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol said air traffic would be “very limited” at the busy European hub.

Conditions were expected to improve later Wednesday with the storm moving into Denmark and Germany.