The Latest: Viacom Suspends Programming as Students Walk Out

The latest on the nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence, all times local:

10:25 a.m.

Viacom is suspending all programming on its networks for 17 minutes as students across the nation walk out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence.

The suspension coincides with the National School Walkout, which started at 10 a.m. The company's networks include MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, among others.

The walkouts are the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

10:25 a.m.

At East Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina, students were holding a session discussing gun violence in addition to joining students around the country in a walkout.

The students were wearing orange T-shirts emblazoned with an outline of the state and "#enough."

Senior Talia Pomp was handing out the shirts. She said she was working to prevent a repeat of the Florida school shooting last month.

​10:25 a.m.

A superintendent says students at an Ohio high school that had a shooting last year could face school detention or more serious discipline for leaving class to protest gun violence in conjunction with nationwide student walkouts Wednesday.

West Liberty-Salem Superintendent Kraig Hissong tells the Springfield News-Sun that campus isn't the place for political demonstrations. Officials there warned students they could face consequences for walking out, but some teens say that didn't deter them.

10:15 a.m.

Students were pouring out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as part of the nationwide school walkout against gun violence.

The students walked out at 10 a.m. and planned to stay out for 17 minutes, one for each victim of the shooting.

In an online livestream, David Hogg, a senior at the school who's become one of the public faces of protests against gun violence, criticized politicians for not doing more as he walked amid a mass of people.

​10:05 a.m.

In Washington, thousands of students gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, holding colorful signs and cheering in support of gun control.

The students chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!" and "What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!"

Trump was traveling in Los Angeles and was not in the White House during the demonstrations.

10 a.m.

At schools across the country Wednesday, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.