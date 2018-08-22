Accessibility links

Study: Many Teens — and Parents — Feel Tethered to Phones

  • Associated Press
FILE - Middle-school girls use mobile phones as they chat in a restaurant, Dec. 15, 2006.

NEW YORK — 

Parents lament their teenagers' noses constantly in their phones, but they might benefit from taking stock of their own screen time habits.

A new report from the Pew Research Center says two-thirds of parents are concerned about the amount of time their teenage children spend in front of screens.

But more than half of teens said they often or sometimes find their parents or caregivers to be distracted by screens when trying to have a conversation with them. And more than a third expressed concern about their own screen time.

The study surveyed 743 U.S. teens and 1,058 U.S. parents of teens from March 7 to April 10. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

