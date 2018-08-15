Accessibility links

Subtropical Storm Ernesto Forms over the Atlantic

  • Associated Press
Subtropical Storm Ernesto

MIAMI, FLA — 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds Wednesday are near 40 mph (65 kph) with some additional strengthening possible over the next day.

Ernesto is centered about 695 miles (1,120 kilometers) southeast of Canada's Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is moving north near 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm does not currently pose a threat to any land.

