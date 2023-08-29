Sudan Army Chief to Meet with Egypt's Sissi

Sudan's army chief, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, traveled Tuesday to Egypt for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The trip is Burhan's first outside of Sudan since the outbreak of conflict with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Response Forces in mid-April.

A military statement said the talks would include the latest developments in Sudan and bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt.

El-Sissi hosted a summit of Sudan's neighbors in July that yielded a cease-fire plan. Multiple halts in fighting have failed to hold.

