Sudan Arrests Top Members of Former Ruling Party

Sudanese authorities arrested several top members of the former ruling party late Saturday, a senior party official told Reuters.

Those arrested included the acting head of the National Congress Party, Ahmed Haroun; ousted President Omar al-Bashir's former first deputy, Ali Osman Taha; his former aide, Awad al-Jaz; the secretary-general of the Islamic movement, Al-Zubair Ahmed Hassan; and former parliament Chairman Ahmed Ibrahim al-Taher, the source said.

Former presidential aide Nafie Ali Nafie and parliament Chairman Ibrahim Ahmed Omar have been placed under house arrest, he added.

Sixteen weeks of protests triggered by a worsening economic crisis in Sudan led recently to the ouster and arrest of Bashir, who had been in power for three decades. A transitional military council assumed power last week.