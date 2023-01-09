Sudan’s Military Leader Reiterates Vow to Restore Civilian Rule

Three days of talks between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders continued Monday, with the aim of reaching a final deal on governing during a two-year transition to elections

Sudan's ruling military has vowed the army will come under civilian authority as the two sides hammer out a final agreement.

The spokesman for the civilian side, Khalid Omer Yousif, addressed the media Monday at a press conference in Khartoum broadcast by the state-run Sudan News Agency.

He said this was an opportunity for all Sudanese to engage and cooperate with the regional and international community to achieve the high national interests of the country.

At a launch of the final phase of the political process Sunday, Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan repeated the military’s vow to place itself under a civilian government.

His speech was also broadcast by Sudan’s state news agency.

He said it is the military’s conviction that soon there will be a true civilian government established in Sudan, one that will fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the Sudanese people towards a free, just, and peaceful state.

The army chief gave no details on when the military would step aside but said it would keep its word to leave politics. He also applauded efforts by regional and international partners to help end Sudan’s political crisis.

Al-Burhan overthrew a transitional, civilian government led by former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in October 2021, citing a lack of attention to alleged threats.

The coup came just weeks before the military was to hand power to civilian authorities, sparking international condemnation and a withdrawal of foreign aid.

Sudan’s pro-democracy groups have staged near weekly protests ever since, demanding the military step down.

Security forces have frequently clashed with the protesters, leaving scores dead — almost all of them protesters.

The African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the U.N. — known as the “Trilateral” mechanism — have been mediating in Sudan with the aim of breaking the deadlock.

The talks are expected to include reforming Sudan’s security forces.