Sudan Military to Make "Important Announcement" Says State-Controlled Media

Sudan's state-controlled television says the army will make an "important statement" sometime Thursday.

State media offered no details about the upcoming message.

The surprise announcement came amid intensified protests demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir. Protesters have staged a sit-in since last Saturday in front of the Sudanese military headquarters since last Saturday.

At least 22 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, according to activists.

The protests began on December 19, with demonstrators accusing Bashir's government of economic mismanagement that has sparked skyrocketing food prices, and fuel and foreign currency shortages.

Bashir imposed a nationwide state of emergency on February 22 in an attempt to suppress the protests after an initial crackdown failed. The government said weeks ago that 31 people had been killed, but the group Physicians for Human Rights estimates the death toll is at least 60.

The government continues to enforce tough measures that have resulted in the arrests of protesters, opposition leaders and journalists.