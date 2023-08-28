Sudan's Paramilitary Force Proposes Steps to End Conflict

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has laid out conditions for ending its conflict with the country's army. The RSF says it wants a peaceful solution and a return to civilian government.

In a statement, the leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said his group is ready to resolve the conflict with Sudan's Armed Forces peacefully, with a settlement that would lead to civilian rule.

Dagalo said he wants talks that would include political parties and civil society, aim to restructure Sudan's national army, and address the root causes of Sudan's wars.

Hala al-Karib, regional director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa, suggested Dagalo's comments are at least partially for show.

"It's kind of trying to appeal to the international community, to the regional actors ... they think that they can actually wash their crimes and what they have done by just showing up and say that," she said. "But the grievances are way too much, and the level of violence that has been happening in Sudan ... since April 15, you know, it's historical."

Karib said the RSF and others involved in the recent violence, abuse and atrocities must be punished for their crimes.

"Without very serious compromises from the RSF side, without them accepting responsibility for their crimes and accepting mechanisms of justice and coming clean about that ... even if an agreement was signed, that would be a recipe for another cycle of violence," she said.

The RSF's vision to end the more than four-month conflict through a negotiated settlement comes as Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, leader of the sovereign council and Sudan's Armed Forces, visited the coastal city of Port Sudan on Sunday, where he met government representatives and the United Nations officials and aid agencies who have set up a humanitarian base.

Dr. Edgar Githua, a lecturer at United States International University and Strathmore University specializing in international relations, peace and conflict, told VOA the emergence of Burhan in public is a sign he is afraid of being sidelined in the country's future.

"He's trying to also just gain acceptance, and its confidence building not only to himself but also to the international community," Githua said of Burhan. "And I have a feeling this conflict in Sudan is coming to a point where he is beginning to realize that the longer it prolongs, the longer he will isolate himself internationally. So, going forward, there will be overtures that we'll definitely try and bring about. He will be open to talks, discussions, and negotiations towards de-escalating the whole situation in Sudan."

Conflict between Sudan's Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces broke out in April after the rival leaders failed to agree on how to lead the country to civilian rule. A power struggle ensued between Burhan and Dagalo, also known as Hemeti.



The warring parties sent delegates to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in an effort to reach an agreement, but talks were unsuccessful.



Githua said it will take time for talks to succeed.

"Eventually, at some point, Burhan and Dagalo will have to come in front of the international community and cameras to shake hands and bury the hatchet," he said. "But for now, if it's the representatives that are doing it, so be it. But I know Burhan will not want to meet with Dagalo anytime soon. He hates him and he considers him to be someone very junior and minor to him."

Karib said her country needs a peaceful settlement that will stop the war and suffering.

"I don't think the country can afford short-term solutions anymore. We have been on these cycles of short-term solutions for a very, very long time and failed agreements. And every agreement fails," she said. "It takes us to an atrocity and violence that's worse than the one before."

The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 4.6 million people being forced from their homes, and the U.N. says six million people are on the brink of famine.