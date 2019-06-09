Accessibility links

Sudan's Protesters Launch General Strike After Crackdown

  • Associated Press
Sudanese soldiers stand guard a street in Khartoum on June 9, 2019. Sudanese police fired tear gas Sunday at protesters taking part in the first day of a civil disobedience campaign, called in the wake of a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

KHARTOUM — 

Shops are closed and streets are empty across Sudan's capital on the first day of a general strike called for by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council.

The Sudanese Professionals Association had called on people to stay home Sunday in protest at the military's deadly crackdown last week, when security forces violently dispersed the group's main sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

The SPA spearheaded months of mass protests that led to the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April, and had called on people to remain in the streets until a full handover of power to civilians.

The group posted photos it said were of an empty Khartoum International Airport. It says airport workers and pilots are taking part in the civil disobedience.

