Sudanese Journalist Arrested by Military, CPJ Says

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Sudanese military authorities on Tuesday arrested journalist Maher Abugoukh, a manager at Sudan state television, at his home in Khartoum.

The military seized power in a coup on Monday.

The CPJ said in a press release the reason for the arrest has not been disclosed and that Abugoukh’s whereabouts are unknown.

Abugoukh has been critical of the military during live radio and television shows, said the New York-based media rights group.

“Sudanese authorities must release Maher Abugoukh immediately,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour in the statement. “Sudanese journalists must be free to cover the unfolding coup without fear of reprisal and raids and with unrestricted access to telecommunications services.”

Abugoukh’s arrest comes amid several recent attacks on journalists in Sudan.