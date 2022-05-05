Accessibility links

Suez Canal Had Record High Revenues in April

Egyptian officials this week said the Suez Canal had record high revenues in April of more than $620 million. Analysts say that was due in part to an increase in purchases by European nations of oil and gas from Persian Gulf countries as Europe reduces its dependence on Russian energy sources. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority reported 1,929 ships passed through the canal in April, representing a 6.3% rise in traffic over the same period last year. In this photo essay, Cairo photojournalist Hamada Elrasam shows scenes of the canal, where the rise in activity has been noticeable.

A megaship prepares to enter the Suez Canal from the Gulf of Suez at the northern end of the Red Sea. The waterway has been operating around the clock. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
Taking a break during the Eid al-Fitr holidays, two Egyptian men gaze at huge ships heading into the canal from the Red Sea. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
With its scenic views, the canal is a leisure spot for many Egyptians. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
A campaign poster left over Egypt's 2018 presidential election still hangs on the Suez corniche, showing Egyptian President Sisi in military attire during the opening ceremony of the new Suez Canal corridor. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
