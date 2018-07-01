Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Suicide Bomber Targets Iraqi Ballots Ahead of Recount

FILE - In this photo provided by the Iraqi government, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, right, and Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, May 20, 2018.
KIRKUK, IRAQ — 

One person was killed in Iraq’s Kirkuk on Sunday when a suicide car bomb went off near a storage site housing ballot boxes from a May national election, police sources said, two days before a manual recount was to begin.

Another 20 people were wounded in the explosion. The warehouse holding the ballot boxes was not damaged, the sources said.

Iraq’s parliamentary election in May was clouded by allegations of fraud. On Saturday a judges’ panel announced that a recount of votes mandated by the Iraqi parliament and the courts was to begin Tuesday, starting with Kirkuk.

The driver detonated the vehicle before reaching the entrance of the warehouse after officers guarding the facility opened fire, the police sources said.

Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s electoral list came in first in the national election, which saw a historically low turnout.

After weeks of negotiations on forming a government, Sadr formed an alliance with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, whose electoral list came in third and with second-placed Iran ally Hadi al-Amiri’s bloc.

In early June, a storage site holding half of Baghdad’s ballot boxes went up in flames in an incident al-Abadi described as a “plot to harm the nation and its democracy.”

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG