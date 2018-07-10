Suicide Bomber Kills 10 in Afghan City of Jalalabad

A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing at least 10 people, government officials said, but no militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department in the eastern city, confirmed the death of 10 people and said four wounded people were taken to a hospital.

The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol station, causing a large fire, officials said.

"Most of the victims were children, who were working in a car wash close to the suicide bombing site," said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.