Suicide Bomber Targets Afghan Blood Drive

A suicide bomber's efforts in Afghanistan's capital were thwarted Monday.

Officials say the bomber's target was a temporary blood donation center set up in a Kabul park, but he was the only casualty of the explosion.

It was not immediately clear, however, if the bomber detonated his device himself or whether the explosives were set off when police shot at him.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

There has been an increase in bombings and other attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

Last month, the Taliban launched their spring offensive, called Al-Khandaq, in which they declared their primary targets would be “American invaders and their intelligence agents” while their local supporters would be dealt with as secondary targets.