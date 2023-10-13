Accessibility links

Suicide Bombing at Shiite Mosque Kills 7 in Northern Afghanistan: Official

Baghlan province, Afghanistan
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — 

A suicide bombing ripped through a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least seven worshippers, a government official said.

"A blast has taken place at a Shi'ite mosque," Baghlan province official Mawlawi Hashimi said.

Seven people were killed during prayer and 15 injured in the attack in the city of Pul e Khumri in Baghlan, he said. All of the casualties were Shiites, he said.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by IS militants, who have claimed a series of deadly attacks on civilians, foreigners and Taliban security forces in recent months.

Sunni Islamist militants consider Shiites to be heretics.

